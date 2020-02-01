Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to post earnings per share of $1.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.49 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

National Health Investors stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,348. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $73.62 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 14.11 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 76.64%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,805,000 after buying an additional 83,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,909,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 6,428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 549,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 345,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.