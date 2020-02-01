Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.47 Million

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will report $406.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.20 million and the highest is $427.73 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $192.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $914.58 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $797.70 million, with estimates ranging from $647.21 million to $870.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

IONS stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,933. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.02.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $346,617.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

