Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.44 Million

Analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will post sales of $405.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $400.70 million. Graco posted sales of $404.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other Graco news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. FMR LLC raised its position in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Graco by 260.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 562.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Graco by 13.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,556,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

