Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $268.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.60 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Sunday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,489. WillScot has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

