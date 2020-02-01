Brokerages Anticipate WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.09 Million

Brokerages expect WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $268.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for WillScot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.60 million. WillScot reported sales of $257.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot.
WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. WillScot had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $272.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of WillScot by 1,505.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of WillScot by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of WillScot by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,489. WillScot has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.38.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
