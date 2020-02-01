Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Announce -$0.42 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.38). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of ($2.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The company had revenue of $52.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNCR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNCR stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $5.47. 361,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,305. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $246.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.46.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

