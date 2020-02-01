Brokerages Anticipate Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) will announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Ethanol’s earnings. Pacific Ethanol posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Ethanol.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $365.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.26 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 26.57% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

PEIX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 388,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.79. Pacific Ethanol has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEIX. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 112.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 55.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,910,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 677,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Ethanol by 42.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,062,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 615,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

