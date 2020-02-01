Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $311.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will announce sales of $311.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.24 million and the lowest is $306.90 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $338.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.85 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

DNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Imperial Capital set a $1.00 price target on shares of Denbury Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 10,603,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602,902. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

