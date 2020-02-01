Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.23. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PINE. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

PINE stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,761,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

