Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.03-5.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.493-4.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,180,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,063. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $136.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.61 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.75.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 7,680 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $933,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,959.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 20,000 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $2,435,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,042.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,444 shares of company stock worth $8,761,551. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

