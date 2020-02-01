Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bridgestone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $21.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridgestone will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products worldwide. The company provides tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction/mining vehicles, industrial machines, agricultural machines, aircraft, and motorcycles and scooters; and tire related products, retread materials and services, tire raw materials, and automotive maintenance and repair services.

