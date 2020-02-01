Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub lowered Bridge Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridge Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BDGE traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.35. 59,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $601.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,753 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $228,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,721 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.