Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their hold rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BDN. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.62. 3,593,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.21, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $16.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $87,210.00. Also, Director William D. Redd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,187.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,437 shares of company stock worth $2,277,357. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

