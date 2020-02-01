BP (NYSE:BP) Shares Gap Down to $37.03

BP plc (NYSE:BP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.82, but opened at $37.03. BP shares last traded at $36.13, with a volume of 12,515,428 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 1.66%. Analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

