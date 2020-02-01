Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.374-7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.
Shares of BAH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
