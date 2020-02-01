Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.374-7.475 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.04. 1,915,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

