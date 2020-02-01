Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.

In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

