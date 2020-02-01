Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,138. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.20.
In related news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
