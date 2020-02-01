Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

BKNG traded down $41.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,830.55. The stock had a trading volume of 717,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,337. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,640.54 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,022.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,964.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. Booking’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 101.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

