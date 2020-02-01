BOMB (BOMB) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. BOMB has a total market cap of $571,644.00 and approximately $31,119.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, BOMB has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047110 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00067822 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,465.48 or 1.00811380 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000744 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00052229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 954,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,263 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

