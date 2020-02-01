Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $321.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $349.19.

NYSE BA traded down $5.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.32 and a 200 day moving average of $351.22. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -236.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

