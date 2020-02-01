BMO Capital Markets Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to $37.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 1,550,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $30.17 and a 12-month high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

