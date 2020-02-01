BMO Capital Markets Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TROW. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

TROW opened at $133.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $89.50 and a 1-year high of $137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

