BMO Capital Markets Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$40.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.75.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$29.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.45. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$18.23 and a one year high of C$70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of -5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

