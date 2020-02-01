Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s share price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 627,239 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 363,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.55% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Apron Holdings Inc will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $50,305 in the last 90 days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Apron during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the last quarter. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

