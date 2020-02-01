BlockStamp (BST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.02 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.83 million and $1.02 million worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 55.5% against the dollar. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $1.60 or 0.00017084 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000630 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005541 BTC.

999 (999) traded 65.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000248 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000154 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,748,986 coins and its circulating supply is 26,206,020 coins. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

