Block-Logic Hits 1-Day Volume of $32.00 (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $85,969.00 and $32.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050267 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 103.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Block-Logic Coin Trading

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Logic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.