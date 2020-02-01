BlitzPredict (XBP) Price Up 11.3% This Week

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One BlitzPredict token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia, Bancor Network and HitBTC. BlitzPredict has a total market capitalization of $104,483.00 and $1,239.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,601,088 tokens. BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

