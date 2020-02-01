Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 6,127,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,332. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $64.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

