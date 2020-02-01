BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 46,730 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BLK traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.35. 646,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.17.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.