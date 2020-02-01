BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink Sells 46,730 Shares

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BLK traded down $12.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.35. 646,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

