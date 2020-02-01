Blackmoon Reaches Market Cap of $5.45 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Blackmoon has a market cap of $5.45 million and $73.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.94 or 0.02974842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00195503 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00030332 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00122686 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blackmoon’s official website is www.blackmooncrypto.com

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

Blackmoon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bancor Network, Tidex and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

