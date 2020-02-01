Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Black Iron Inc (TSE:BKI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.11. Black Iron shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 212,600 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and a P/E ratio of -5.88.

About Black Iron (TSE:BKI)

Black Iron Inc operates as a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.