Bitcoin SV 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.15 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $281.95 or 0.03004798 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Korbit, SouthXchange and Koinex. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $5.15 billion and $2.15 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00193902 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,252,302 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Poloniex, Coinsquare, Upbit, CoinZest, YoBit, Koinex, Bittrex, Bit-Z, BigONE, OKEx, Gate.io, Indodax, Kucoin, Bibox, ZB.COM, Trade Satoshi, Huobi, Hotbit, Bitbns, CoinBene, Bitkub, Bitrue, MBAex, WazirX, SouthXchange, FCoin, CoinEx, Bithumb, IDAX, Altcoin Trader, Coinbit, Binance, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, OTCBTC, HitBTC, DragonEX and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

