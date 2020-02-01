Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. In the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $9,949.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.80 or 0.01940312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00123111 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin (CRYPTO:B2G) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. Bitcoiin's official website is bitcoiin.com/en . The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen . Bitcoiin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

