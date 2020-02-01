BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BIOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioScrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.75.

BIOS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. BioScrip has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BioScrip in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioScrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

