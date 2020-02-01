Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN)’s share price was down 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.90, approximately 4,074,217 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 326% from the average daily volume of 957,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 6,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $351,253.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

