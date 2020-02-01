BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 979,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,085% from the previous session’s volume of 82,617 shares.The stock last traded at $0.79 and had previously closed at $0.65.

BKYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.24.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 186.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

