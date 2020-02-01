BidaskClub Upgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to “Hold”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 193,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,614. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $126,564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

