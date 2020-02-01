BidaskClub Lowers Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

SFST stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.05. 27,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,029. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 14.23%.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $306,936.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,634 shares of company stock worth $455,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

