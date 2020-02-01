BidaskClub Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OSUR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $435.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $35.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. OraSure Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2,395.3% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

