BidaskClub Lowers MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.99.

Shares of MTSI traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. 590,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,685. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

