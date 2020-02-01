BidaskClub Lowers Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Groupon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Groupon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Groupon from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $4.25 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.31.

Get Groupon alerts:

GRPN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. 6,831,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.30. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.71 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 749,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,123,301 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,537 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Groupon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 704,025 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.