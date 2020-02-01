BidaskClub Downgrades ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.32.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,642,000 after acquiring an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter worth $7,409,000. 47.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.