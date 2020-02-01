BetProtocol (BEPRO) Achieves Market Cap of $663,304.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. During the last week, BetProtocol has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a market cap of $663,304.00 and approximately $53,586.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.82 or 0.02937717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00194060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00120243 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetProtocol Token Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,315,068 tokens. BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

