Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Trading Down 7.8%

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) shares fell 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.28 and last traded at $42.52, 4,452,855 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 192% from the average session volume of 1,524,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,687,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,021,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,277,000 after acquiring an additional 797,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.