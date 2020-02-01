BERNcash Market Capitalization Achieves $26,753.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $26,753.00 and $1.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.01240498 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046305 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00203490 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006621 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00067486 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001867 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

