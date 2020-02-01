Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNFT. Compass Point started coverage on Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

BNFT traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 225,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 3.4% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 416,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

