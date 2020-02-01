Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,290 ($56.43) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 4,220 ($55.51) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Bellway to an add rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 4,330 ($56.96) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,947.67 ($51.93).

Shares of BWY traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,985 ($52.42). The company had a trading volume of 260,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,890.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,321.22. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 38.96 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,150 ($54.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

