Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Beigene from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. Beigene has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The business had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Beigene will post -12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total value of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,963 shares of company stock worth $24,472,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

