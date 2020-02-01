Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to announce $375.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $363.46 million to $388.60 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $384.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group raised Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

B traded down $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,224. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $42.39 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.23.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Barnes sold 2,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $152,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Dempsey sold 57,389 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $3,516,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,178,304. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Barnes Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.