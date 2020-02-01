Barclays Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €55.90 ($65.00).

Shares of FRA:FRE traded down €0.88 ($1.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €46.13 ($53.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,381,046 shares. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a fifty day moving average of €49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

