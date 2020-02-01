Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 549.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 410,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 67,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,524,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 251,331 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Banco Santander stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.92. 12,883,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,965,938. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

