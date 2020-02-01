Bancacy (BNY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,714.00

Bancacy (CURRENCY:BNY) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Bancacy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Bancacy has a market capitalization of $402,143.00 and $1,714.00 worth of Bancacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancacy has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bancacy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.36 or 0.02995381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00193959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bancacy Token Profile